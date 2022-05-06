Handout photo

The classic action role-playing game (RPG) "Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim" now has a mobile version after the app was released in various platforms Friday.

"Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim" is a remake of its PC and Playstation 2 versions, introducing features on Class, Pet, Soul Card, Marriage System, and non-player character (NPC) interactions, among others.

The MMORPG franchise which follows the story of Adol and Dogi, started off with a PC version in 1987 and later on branched out on different consoles such as the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch in select regions.

Now, the mobile game will be released in Southeast Asia, with the developers highlighting the Philippines, which boasts of a robust mobile gaming community.

“We are very happy to introduce a well-known JRPG in Japan to the Filipino gamers who have been waiting for a story-driven RPG game. Filipino RPG players will have a great time exploring this series of Ys," JT Briones, product lead for YS6 Mobile VNG Philippines, said in a press release.

Before the mobile version rolled out, developers Falcom released Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on Playstation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.

"Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim" could be found in the Google Play Store and iOS Apple store.