Rica Peralejo once suffered from anorexia to meet ‘body standard’ in showbiz

Photo from Instagram of Rica Peralejo.

Former actress and now vlogger Rica Peralejo admitted she once suffered from anorexia, an eating disorder where one has an intense fear of gaining weight, while she was in showbiz.

In one of her vlogs, Peralejo said she was extremely cautious about gaining weight as people in the industry would usually remind her about gaining more pounds in front of the camera.

She emphasized how showbiz personalities would give so much attention to their hair, face, and body back then.

“Growing up in our industry was tough because as a performer, as a TV personality, we had to think about a lot of things — our hair, our face, naturally, but also our body,” Peralejo said.

“So much of our body was involved in the entire process because they always say to us na, ‘Di ka pwedeng tumaba kasi ten pounds palagi ang gini-gain mo ‘pag nasa harap ka ng camera.”

This forced her to be strict on food consumption and conduct excessive workouts, which led to her anorexia.

“So, we always watched out for what we ate and that kinda brought me to the usual eating disorders. Kasi nga mas doon naka-focus ‘yung mga tao, doon sa katawan namin, that I would go through starvation, different kinds of diet, and excessive workouts. Kasi pinapagod mo talaga ‘yung sarili mo,” she said.

“And there was a point there that I had anorexia. I would not eat and I would get so thin. And still when I looked in the mirror, I felt fat. ‘Yun ang isa sa mga naging focus ng industriya namin,” Peralejo revealed.

The former actress eventually realized that people’s definition of beauty is sometimes dependent on society’s perception.

The YouTuber also acknowledged various personal experiences that affect one’s explanation of beauty and body image.

“And that’s what I realized, thinking and contemplating about this, or at least reflecting on my beauty journey, how much of what we think is pretty or beautiful is actually dictated by an outside force more than something it is that we know deep within us,” she added.

“There are roots around why we are the way we are. And even as simple as something as beauty, your definition of beauty and what does body image mean to you all that, may pinanggalingan ‘yun e.”

