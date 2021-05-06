Rabiya Mateo to wear Furne Amato’s creations in Miss Universe prelims, finals

Photos from Miss Universe Philippines Instagram account

With less than two weeks left before the Miss Universe pageant, Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo is set to showcase Filipino artistry in the preliminary and finals night, wearing the masterpieces of Furne Amato.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe Philippines group said Mateo will be donning the creation of Amato to highlight the ostentatious Filipino artistry in one of the most anticipated international pageants in the world.

“Furne Amato’s masterpieces will display ostentatious Filipino artistry in both preliminary and finals of the Miss Universe pageant,” the caption stated.

Amato also designed the swimsuit worn by the candidates of the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant which was won by Mateo last year.

The local organization also hinted that Mateo will be showcasing the creation of the late Rocky Gathercole in the Miss Universe pageant.

“Miss Universe Philippines pays tribute to the late @verygathercole through his neoteric creation, in collaboration with jewelry master, Manny Halasan,” they said.

Mateo is the first representative under MUP, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The Iloilo native is eyeing to win the country’s fifth crown from the pageant after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Wurtzbach, and Gray.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on A2Z channel.

