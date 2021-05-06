Rabiya baon ang hikaw na suot ni Pia sa pagkapanalo sa Miss Universe

MAYNILA — Kung si Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup ang tatanungin, malayo na ang narating ni Rabiya Mateo na pambato ng Pilipinas sa prestihiyosong pageant ngayong taon.



Kuwento ni Supsup, mula nang makita niya si Mateo sa Miss Iloilo pageant, taglay na nito ang determinasyon at fighting spirit.

"I wasn’t surprised when you won Miss Universe Philippines, and I won’t be surprised if you take home our fifth crown. I just have a good feeling about your journey," sabi ni Supsup sa mensahe para kay Mateo.

Kaya habang lubog si Mateo sa paghahanda sa kompetisyon, ito ang payo ni Supsup sa kanya.

"Once you enter into the competition, don’t think anymore... My advice for you is to enjoy, enjoy the moments with your fellow candidates," ani Supsup.

Inamin ni Mateo na fan siya ni Supsup kaya isinasapuso niya ang mga tips nito.

"This is a tip I got from Ms. Shamcey - know when to peak. That’s why it’s okay to conserve energy in some aspects of the competition, but during the preliminary interview, I really need to do well. That’s why I’ve been practicing this whole time for it."

Malaki rin ang pasalamat ni Mateo sa suporta ni Pia wurtzabach, na nagpahiram ng hikaw na gamit niya nang manalo sa Miss Universe 2015.



Para kay Mateo, magiging agimat niya ito pagsabak sa pageant.

"Kasi parang may hula na sabi if you really wanna win, dapat maghingi ka ng gamit ng former Miss Universe... So ako hindi na ako nahiya, tinanong ko Ms. Pia baka naman may something na puwede niyang pahiram sa akin," sabi ni Mateo.

Pangako ni Mateo na ipaglalaban niyang makuha ang Miss Universe crown.

—Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News