Mother's Day 2021: Great last-minute gifts for Mom

MANILA – Still thinking of a gift for Mother's Day?

From lovely greeting cards to a top-of-the-line mixer and a beauty fridge, here are last-minute options that any type of mom will surely love.

FOR THE FOOD-LOVING MOM: A MEAL AT JASMINE

Handout

Just in time for Mother's Day, New World Makati Hotel has reopened Jasmine restaurant for all-you-can-eat signature dim sum, barbecued dishes, and desserts.

The venue will be accepting guests for lunch and dinner on May 8 and 9. Takeout, pick-up and delivery services continue to be available daily for those who prefer to dine at home.

As an added treat, all moms who dine on May 9 get a complimentary bath set gift. Jasmine’s Yum Cha is priced at P1,288 for Mother’s Day on Sunday. On May 8 and the succeeding weekends (except holidays), the rate is P1,088. All prices are nett.

Jasmine’s premium dim sum may likewise be enjoyed in the comfort of home via takeout, pick up, or third-party delivery service.

Two Mother’s Day set menus are ideal for groups of four, and are priced at P6,988 and P7,988, respectively. An a la carte selection of dim sum, soup, barbecued items, dessert, and

more are also available to order daily for lunch or dinner.

Prices indicated for takeout/delivery items exclude a 10% service charge. A minimum spend of P5,000 or more for takeout, pick-up and delivery also get a free bath set gift.

FOR THE HEALTH-CONSCIOUS MOM: ORGANIQUE ACAI BERRY SUPPLEMENTS

Handout

For the health-conscious mom, Organique’s Acai Berry supplements are ideal as Mother’s Day gifts and can be a part of their daily holistic health ritual.

Acai is considered a superfood packed with fiber and antioxidants which help reduce excess free radicals in the body.

Organique is available via Lazmall, Shopee Mall, Watsons, Mercury Drug, Robinsons Supermarket, SouthStar Drug, Pure Pharmacy, and the brand's website.

FOR THE MOM WHO'S A SKIN CARE ENTHUSIAST: A BEAUTY FRIDGE

Handout

If your mother is a fan of all things skin care, she would be delighted to get this "beauty fridge" imported from Korea.

The Carel Luxury Beautige has an optimal temperature of 10°C for beauty products, extending their shelf life and preventing bacteria growth. Your mom can also store toners, mists, ampoules, essence, creams, eye creams, sheet masks and beauty tools for maximum and beneficial results.

For Mother’s Day, Yescarel is offering beauty sets and promos. Those who buy the Carel Luxury Beautige (choice of classy white or pink romance) get a free K-Beauty Box including ampoule, emulsion, sheet masks, eye cream, day and night creams, and makeup (lipstick, cushion with refill) from Korean brands such as Sulwhasoo, AHC (Gold Line), CNP, Hera, VidiVici, and Surprise.

You can also opt to give your mom the Luxury Beautige Fridge and get a free Fig & Vine Mother’s Day Bouquet.

Another deal is the Carel Beautige Fridge + Luxury K-Beauty Box + Bouquet + Balloons.

The offers are available until May 9 at the Yescarel website.

FOR THE MOM WHO'S INTO SENTIMENTAL GIFTS: A LOVELY GREETING CARD

Photo from Canva's website

This Mother's Day, show your love and appreciation for your mom by designing personalized cards or posters on Canva.

You can choose a wide variety of customizable, full-color professional layouts on Canva's website that will help you get your message of love out on time.

With Canva Print, these Mother's Day card and poster designs can be brought to life and sent to print in high-quality resolution for a fee.

More details are available on Canva's website.

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS: GIFT BASKETS FROM HABI

Handout

Here's a way to show your love this Mother’s Day while helping traditional weavers as well -- by ordering their creations at the Habi Mama fair until May 9 at the Shop Habi Fair website.

Habi: The Philippine Textile Council, organizers of artisan fairs, have worked closely with its partner communities to come up with curated gift baskets made by women-led basket-weaving Tagbanua communities in Aborlan, Palawan.

These baskets contain themed gift sets composed of sustainable and ethical fashion and lifestyle products from over 28 merchants representing various weaving and local artisan communities from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Some of the baskets include:

- Stay Safe Mama: contains a handwoven leather clip-on hand sanitizer bag accessory, two three-ply face masks made of Philippine cotton, and a leather face mask holder with Maranao beads and Philippine cotton tassel

- Kikay Zoom Mama: contains Sunnies lipstick and lip and cheek tint, a handwoven makeup pouch, a handmade and locally sourced face soap made with aloe vera and coconut oil, and a handwoven Philippine cotton scarf by Creative Definitions

- Relaxed Mama: contains a handwoven inabel towel, a lavender soy cold-pressed candle, a lavender massage oil infused with extra virgin coconut oil, grapeseed, and jojoba, and a handwoven buri banig yoga may by Aklan Ati Community

- Cooking Mama: contains a handwoven apron and oven mittens, a locally sourced wooden ladle and fork, a handwoven bucket hat, and a handwoven binakul face mask by YakangYaka

- Garden Plantita Mama: contains a handwoven half apron, a Habi Philippine cotton seed kit (grow your own cotton at home), and a handmade citronella lotion bar in waterlily container

- Coffee-lover Mama: contains two local coffee products (Original Grounds Baguio Gold and Tommy’s Roasted Sagada dark coffee), two handwoven Yakan coasters, and one customized fabric graphic mug by HABI Philippine Textile council

More details about the products are available on the Shop Habi Fair website.

FOR THE MOM WHO LOVES WHIPPING UP SWEET TREATS: A CUISINART MIXER

Handout

If your mother likes making yummy desserts, she will surely jump for joy if she receives a Cuisinart Mixer for Mother's Day.

The Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer is offered at a discounted price of P23,800 (from P34,000) at Rustan's Birch Registry.

It features a 500-watt motor, die-cast metal construction, 12 speeds, a tilt-back head for easy access to the mixing bowl, and a splash guard to prevent messy countertops.

Included in this set are a chef’s whisk, dough hook, and flat mixing paddle, as well as a free recipe book.

For more details, visit the website of Birch Registry.

FOR THE NATURE-LOVING MOM: AN AIRBNB WISHLIST

Handout

This Mother’s Day, Airbnb has curated a collection of Stays and Online Experiences to inspire your next family vacation.

Designed for moms looking for a retreat from the everyday bustle and tap into the healing power of nature, Airbnb’s Naturally Zen wishlist features serene, sun-soaked getaways.

Some of these stays include a modern glass cabin in Nasugbu, Batangas, which offers sweeping 360-degree views of both mountains and sea; and an off-the-grid cabin in Tagaytay that offers views of Taal Lake and its surrounding forests.

Airbnb's suggested Online Experiences for Mother's Day, meanwhile, include learning to prepare coffee from a Colombian coffee taster and barista; a paella cooking class; a yoga and meditation class; and a jazz night featuring vocalists and musicians from around the world.

For more details, check out Airbnb's Naturally Zen wishlist here.

FOR THE STYLISH MOM: ACCESSORIES FROM RUSTAN'S

Handout

Shower the woman you love most with gifts that will make her look and feel like the royalty that she is.

Until May 31, Rustan’s The Silver Vault is offering triple frequent shopper points on its Silver Vault Fine Jewelry Collection, and 15% on regular-priced items of Montblanc.

For her quick trips outside, get mom a handy bag that fits all necessities that will keep her safe. The Montblanc M Gram 4810 has a roomy tote, which can fit her wallet, car keys, sanitizer, and phone.

The luxury department store also has classic handbag styles from Coccinelle and trendy options offered by Strathberry or Yuzefi, as well as stylish shoes from Arezzo, LoQ, Sam Edelman, Schutz, and Yuul Yie.

Rustan’s offers the Personal Shopper On-Call program through the mobile number (0917) 111-1952. More details are available on the department store's website, social media pages, and Viber community.