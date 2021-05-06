Miss Universe PH launches mini-series featuring Rabiya Mateo ahead of pageant

MANILA – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization has launched a mini-series showing what Rabiya Mateo’s life is like as she prepares to compete in the international pageant.

They released the first of the three parts on Thursday via the MUP app.

The pilot episode followed Mateo as she did her runway training so she would perfect her walk ahead of the Miss Universe competition.

“I had these movements from side to side which would result to the improvement on my hips when I walk. What happens is that sometimes, medyo malikot 'yung shoulders or 'yung paa, so dapat may isolation. Steady lang 'yung shoulders, puro hips lang,” she said.

“Actually may background ako sa Tahitian dancing so akala ko enough na 'yun, pero it’s not. Napakahirap pala na hindi mo ginagalaw 'yung shoulder mo, puro hips lang. Pero masaya kasi parang core training din yung nangyari,” she added.

The episode likewise showed the beauty queen in her consecutive photo shoots, as well as an acting workshop.

MUP has yet to upload the second part of the mini-series which will follow Mateo in her first flight to the United States.

Mateo is the first representative under MUP, which is headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on A2Z channel.

