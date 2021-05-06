'Cellulites, jiggles, and all': Pia Wurtzbach inspires with message about accepting imperfections

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has left an empowering message on her social media account, inspiring the public to embrace their imperfections.

On her Instagram account, Wurtzbach posted a photo of her donning a swimsuit which she revealed she was hesitant to publish at first.

According to the beauty queen, people should look at themselves beyond the opinions of others, especially about a certain standard of beauty.

“We’re more than a number on a scale, a filter on Instagram, or the opinion of other people,” Wurtzbach said.

She went on to say that she has been called with so many names before realizing it was also her body that propelled her through life.

Wurtzbach also said she is proud of her body, including her "cellulite and jiggles."

“Was a bit hesitant to post this pic cause I’ve been called so many names over the years. But you know what, this body has carried me through life, and I will honor it — cellulites, jiggles, and all,” she quipped.

Wurtzbach’s boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey, was quick to comment and assured her that she is beautiful.

“You look beautiful to me,” he said.

Wurtzbach’s close friend and fellow beauty queen, Olivia Jordan, echoed Jauncey’s message: “You are so beautiful, sister.”

The third Filipina Miss Universe has previously spoken about how she really feels when it comes to handling comparisons and insecurities.

According to Wurtzbach, it is completely normal to sometimes question yourself and have self-doubts.

“Honestly, I’ve been through that before with the way I started in showbiz pa lang and in pageants. Ang dami ko ring rejections nung nagco-commercial pa lang ako and nag-aartista pa lang ako tapos natalo ako nang natalo sa Binibini,” she admitted in Bianca Gonzalez’s vlog.

Wurtzbach also reminded everyone that there is enough space for all and it is just a matter of right timing.

“Don’t beat yourself up for it because it’s completely normal to feel that. But then now you’re aware of it, you can control it and you should control it. Also have a lot of self-awareness. Know your strengths and weaknesses,” she said.

