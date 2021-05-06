Back in Australia, Catriona says choosing family over work ‘an easy sacrifice’

Catriona Gray, an only child, was born in Cairns, Far North Queensland in Australia, to a Scottish-born Australian father, Ian Gray, and a Filipino mother, Normita Magnayon. Instagram: @catriona_gray

MANILA — For Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, choosing family over work is an “easy sacrifice to make” — a personal reflection she shared on Thursday, as she returned to Australia to visit her parents.

On Instagram, Gray said she was on her second day of mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Australia. She is currently in Adelaide, where she will be in isolation for another 13 days.

Gray previously said she was flying to Australia, where she was born and raised until the age of 18, to visit her parents. She had not seen them for a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been calling my parents every day, we’re all so excited. I can’t remember a time that I felt so much anticipation in the last year,” she wrote.

Addressing her followers, she said: “Reading all of your comments in my last post, my heart goes out to all of the OFWs, and to all of you who are also away from your loved ones, unable to come or go home.”

Gray has been based in the Philippines since 2011, when she moved here to pursue a career in modeling. During her Miss Universe reign, she resided in New York, after which she returned to the Philippines where she has since entered showbiz.

“In deciding to come here to Australia I had to choose to either cancel/postpone work or to not see my family - and I feel like one of the biggest realizations I’ve had in this season is that relationships and family are the most important things - so it was an easy sacrifice to make,” Gray said.

“But I also know for many of us, it’s just not possible due to work, travel and border restrictions and other impassable challenges,” she added, referring to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and stricter lockdown measures imposed due to it.

An only child, Gray explained that she is opting to share her family’s story, because “I pray that it’d give some kind of hope to all of you who are away from your family, that your families will soon be reunited, just as mine soon will.”

“Keep holding on to each other, even though it may be from afar,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC