PH, Vietnam beauty queens together in magazine cover

Beauty queens from the Philippines and Vietnam have come together to pose for a fashion magazine in India.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Ong appear on the cover of L'Officiel India's 22nd anniversary issue.

They are joined by Vietnam's previous Miss Universe representatives: Gray's batchmate H'Hen Niê, who was a Top 5 placer in 2018; and Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên, who finished in the Top 16 in 2021.

Gray shared a photo of their L'Officiel India cover on Instagram on Friday, saying she is happy to be together with her fellow queens.

More photos from the fashion shoot have also been released by L'Officiel India on its social media pages. In one of its posts, the magazine said the former Miss Universe can "make heads turn with her captivating looks."

Check them out below: