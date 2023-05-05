Home  >  Life

LOOK: Zeinab Harake's daughter turns 2

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 10:16 AM

MANILA -- Popular vlogger Zeinab Harake celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Bia last April 28.

Photos of the Barbie-themed party were uploaded online by Nice Print Photography.

Bia is Harake's daughter with rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee).

In her vlog, Harake also shared highlights from her daughter's birthday party in Pangasinan.

Joining the celebration were Awra Briguela, Donnalyn Bartolome, and Criza Taa.

Harake is one of the popular vloggers in the country with 13.4 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 5 million followers on Instagram.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  showbiz news   influencers   celebrity birthday  

BRAND NEWS