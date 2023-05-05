LOOK: Zeinab Harake's daughter turns 2

MANILA -- Popular vlogger Zeinab Harake celebrated the second birthday of her daughter Bia last April 28.

Photos of the Barbie-themed party were uploaded online by Nice Print Photography.

Bia is Harake's daughter with rapper Daryl Ruiz (aka Skusta Clee).

In her vlog, Harake also shared highlights from her daughter's birthday party in Pangasinan.

Joining the celebration were Awra Briguela, Donnalyn Bartolome, and Criza Taa.

Harake is one of the popular vloggers in the country with 13.4 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 5 million followers on Instagram.

