Patty Yap, Anne Patricia Lorenzo, Raf Juane, and Jojo Saguin pose on the strip walk of the Star Magic Hot Summer: LaHot Sexy event on Thursday. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Trans women artists were among the dozens who joined Star Magic's inaugural Hot Summer gathering Thursday, which champions body positivity and self-love.

Stylist Patty Yap, former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Raf Juane, TV director Jojo Saguin, and Miss Q&A alumnus Anne Patricia Lorenzo each had their time to shine on the strip walk.

Trans beauty queen and advocate Mela Habijan was also part of the campaign leading up to the "LaHot Sexy" gathering.

Yap, who described herself as a "plus-size trans woman," relished being able to represent those like her and have a moment in the spotlight.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi napakita ko kung ano'ng meron kami. And of course, I love people and groups who love body positivity. It's not important what your physical appearance is; what matters is how beautiful you are inside," she said.

Lorenzo, who has joined numerous beauty competitions, meanwhile spoke of the traditional beauty standards expected of trans women in pageantry.

"[We are expected] to have a body like Barbie's — skinny, thin arms. But I want them to realize that being skinny is different from being fit. It's very important for us to be fit.

"And from the moment that you learn how to embrace and appreciate your flaws, that's also the exact moment that you will realize that you are sexy," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: