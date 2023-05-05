(Left to right) Sue Ramirez, Chie Filomeno, and Maymay Entrata at in Star Magic's Hot Summer event. Karl Cedrick Basco and Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Metro.Style has named its 10 best dressed ladies in Star Magic's inaugural Hot Summer event held on Thursday.

Leading the pack is Chie Filomeno, who wore a fiery red dress by Boom Sason.

At second place is Sue Ramirez in an Ushi Sato creation, followed by Maymay Entrata in Aram Loe.

The rest of the Top 10 best dressed women, according to Metro.Style, include Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde, Karina Bautista, Kaila Estrada, Dalia Varde, Barbie Imperial, and Anne Lorenzo.

Titled "LaHot Sexy," the first-ever Hot Summer event aims to champion body positivity and self-love.

