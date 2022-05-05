Mother's Day 2022: Gift ideas for Mom

MANILA -- From personalized cards and elegant flowers to the latest appliances and gadgets, here are gift ideas that any type of mom will surely love.

A MOTHER'S DAY CARD

Handout

Canva Philippines is offering free templates, photos, and graphics to help users create their own cards for Mother's Day.

The new themed items range from uplifting quotes to colorful bouquets, which can also be used in creating videos.

The content hub has also introduced a Virtual Hall of Fame, which will feature select designs posted on social media under the hashtags #TamaKaMa and #SayItSaCanva, as part of Canva Philippines' "Tama Ka, Ma" campaign.

Canva is available for download on App Store and Play Store, and also has its own website.

A SLEEK COFFEE MACHINE

Handout

Nespresso promises to spoil moms with its sleek coffee machines, which can make quality coffee with the touch of a button.

The brand is offering 10% off on any single machine purchased with a sleeve of the limited edition blends World Explorations Miami Espresso, Master Origins Papua New Guinea, or Master Origins Aged Sumatra, until May 15.

Customers also get a chance to receive a special token when purchasing any machine from May 6 to 8.

Nespresso boutiques are located at Power Plant Mall, The Podium Mall, and Robinsons Magnolia, with pop-up stores at Greenbelt 5, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Shangri-La Mall, TriNoma, Alabang Town Center, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Aura. Products are also available at the Nespresso website.

ELEGANT FLOWERS

Handout

This Mother's Day, Designer Blooms has a variety of arrangements to cater to different tastes.

Two kinds of Mixed Blooms, which feature fresh and dried flowers, are available: the Cosmopolitan (starts at P2,795), with tones of pink and lilac; and the Daquiri (starts at P2,795), an assortment of yellow and blush-toned flowers.

Those on the lookout for fresh flower designs can check out the best-selling Ecuadorian Roses and Lilies (starts at P4,995) and Sunflowers (starts at P4,495), among others.

Dried blooms are also available, such as the blush-toned Modern Dried Bouquet (P5,995) and the Candy Colored (P4,295).

A 10% early bird discount is available for pre-orders until May 6, with deliveries scheduled on May 7 or 8. Customers can also get up to 20% discount on Designer Blooms and partners, with more details on the store's website.

Meanwhile, Designer Blooms also has a limited offer in collaboration with Jo Malone London. Special flower boxes are available, with three scents to choose from: Sea Daffodil, Wild Bluebell, and Peony & Blush Suede.

The Jo Malone London Flower Boxes (P12,850) are available for pre-order until May 6 at Designer Blooms' website and select Jo Malone London stores (SM Aura, PowerPlant Mall, and Greenbelt 5).

MOM'S FAVORITES

Handout

Rustan's has lined up its popular items as gift ideas for Mother's Day, with an option to have some of them personalized in-store.

These include beauty and personal care items such as the Nuxe Creme Prodigieuse Boost Night Recovery Oil Balm, Sally Hansen Good. Kind. Pure vegan nail polish, VS Sassoon Rechargeable Cordless Mini Straightener, Max Factor Facefinity Lasting Performance Liquid Foundation.

Other gift ideas include home items such as the Beka Papillon Dutch Oven, Tefal Delibake Savarin Springform, and Oneida Azalea 20-Piece Everyday Flatware Set; and travel essentials like the American Tourister Velton SP55 Purist Blue, BaByliss Travel Pro Hair Dryer, Anne Klein Rose Gold Watch and Bracelet Set, Noerden LIZ Smart Bottle, Reisenthel Carrybag Dots, and BTS X Samsonite Red Backpack Sheer Violet.

Instead of bouquets, Rustan's is offering scents such as Viktor& Rolf Flowerbomb, Giorgio Armani's My Way, Givenchy Irresistible Fraiche, Flower by Kenzo Poppy Bouquet, and Guess Bella Vita.

More details are available at Rustan's social media pages.

NEW STYLISH KICKS

Handout

Shoe-holic moms will definitely like a pair of stylish kicks, which they can use in their day-to-day activities.

One of these is the Keds Double Decker Crochet in Cream (P3,295), which is available at the brand's website. Customers can get 10% off on this pair and other select items when they use the code LBDAY10.

There is also Merrell’s Terran 3 Cush Lattice (P3,295), with the option to get P200 off on the brand's website with the code 200OFF; the Sperry Waveside Plushwave Slide in Peach (P3,295); the Saucony Guide 13 (P2,995); Keds Ace Ltt Leather in Rose Gold Metallic (P3,995); and Sperry A/O Float in Coral Floral Pink (P3,295).

PERSONALIZED HEALTH CARE SOLUTIONS

Handout

Those who want to give their moms the gift of health can check out Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP), which offers online consultations and personalized health care solutions.

Some of AIP's offerings include Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, or the process of replicating hormones using natural resources; Nutraceuticals, which is said to bolster health and prevent diseases when combined with a healthy diet; and compounded medications for skin problems, and weight management.

More details are available on AIP's website and social media pages.

SPARKLY ACCESSORIES

Handout

This Mother’s Day, Swarovski is celebrating the wisdom and guidance of mothers around the globe with the campaign "Love, Mom."

The new collection includes not just elegant everyday jewelry but also body chains, eyewear, pens, and watches.

Customers get to choose from items such as bold hoop earrings, necklaces with gemstones and jewel-like colors, intricately designed eyewear and hair accessories, and chokers in rose-gold tones.

In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan's Alabang, Rustan's Makati, Rustan's Shangri-La, and Rustan's Ayala Cebu. The brand is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists Inc.

TOP-NOTCH EARBUDS

Handout

Here's a nifty little Mother's Day gift that can help moms tune out after a long day.

Soundcore's Liberty 3 Pro has Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 to deliver golden sound quality with high and low frequencies directly to the user's ears without interference or distortion.

The earbuds have six built-in microphones and an AI noise reduction algorithm that filters out background noise and enhances voice in real-time.

The Liberty 3 Pro comes in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray, and Dusk Purple -- and an app with a wide selectio nof equalizer modes.

It retails for P8,995 and is available on Anker’s website and on Soundcore Global's official Lazada store.