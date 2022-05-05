MANILA -- The Miss International pageant is finally pushing through this year after multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced on social media that the Miss International 2022 coronation night will be held in December in Japan.

"Prior to the arrival of all the delegates, we will make sure that each one has been taking part in various activities that promote the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," according to the statement posted on Instagram.

Hannah Arnold, who was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in 2021, will still represent the Philippines in the upcoming pageant.

Reacting to the recent development, the Forensic Science graduate said in an Instagram post: "Thank you, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., for this blessing to continue my dream journey."

"This is such exciting news that my MI (Miss International) sisters and I have been praying for, and messaging a lot about," she added.

"Tuloy ang laban. See you, Japan, in December."

The Philippines has won Miss International six times: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verszosa (2016).