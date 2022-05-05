LOOK: Winwyn Marquez marks first birthday as a mom

MANILA -- Actress and former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez celebrated her first birthday as a mother as she turned 30 on May 4.



Posting a snap of her carrying her newborn baby on social media, Marquez thanked God for her baby girl, Luna.



"Things you are praying for will show up when you are most ready for them and happens in the most unexpected way. God's timing is indeed everything. HE gave me a love story better than I could ever dream of and an adorable baby girl to complete our little family. Thank you for coming into our lives Luna! having you and your dad in my life is the greatest gift of all," Marquez wrote on Instagram.

Marquez also thanked all those who sent her well wishes and those who remembered her birthday. "Sending you all virtual hugs," she added.

Last Sunday, Marquez confirmed that she has given birth to her daughter Luna Teresita Rayn.



Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.