MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION BY PATRON

Patrón Tequila is celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Xylo at the Palace this May 5.

Party-goers will get to enjoy beats by Knoxville, Martin Pulgar, and Marc Naval, as well as overflowing cocktails for free from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. for the first 200 guests.

Patrón has also shared a cocktail recipe to mark the occasion. The Patrón Paloma requires combining 50 ml of Patrón Silver, 60 ml pomelo juice, soda water, and a dehydrated lime wedge for garnish.

For food pairings, the brand suggests starting with the Patrón Silver for cold appetizers and chilled seafood dishes like salsa, ceviche, or shrimp; Patrón Reposado for grilled and roasted meats; and Patrón Añejo with chocolates for dessert.

DINE-IN PERKS BY PANDAPRO

Foodpanda's Pandapro subscription has introduced dine-in perks through an event featuring select members and influencers.

The dine-in program includes a flat discount on the total bill value in partner restaurants, and is applicable on both food and drinks.

Pandapro members can avail of the benefit using the app, searching the restaurant where they are dining in, and confirming with restaurant staff before swiping to redeem the offer.

Foodpanda said it is also planning to offer more dine-in experiences and host exclusive events for Pandapro members.

HERBIE HARD SELTZER ARRIVES IN PH

Happy Living Philippines Corp. has announced the launch of Herbie Hard Seltzer, a sparkling alcoholic beverage for health-conscious drinkers.

At 95 calories and 1.7g of sugar per serving, Herbie Hard Seltzer is made of 100% natural fruit flavor ad no artificial ingredients. In addition to being vegan and gluten-free, each serving also contains 30mg of Vitamin C.

The 5% ABV Herbie Hard Seltzer comes in Lychee, Pineapple, and Lime flavors. It is available in 250 ml cans at Robinsons Marketplace stores.

KENNY ROGERS' 107TH BRANCH OPENS AT ETON

Eton Properties Philippines Inc. (EPPI) recently welcomed the latest franchise of Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurant at the 12-hectare Eton Centris in Quezon City.

Kenny Rogers Roasters in Eton Centris is the chain's 107th restaurant branch in the Philippines.

EPPI said it plans to add more leasable area within the year to accommodate more restaurants and retail stores.