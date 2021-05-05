Paulo Avelino joins esports company

Paulo Avelino with local esports personality Nico Nazario, more popularly known as "KuyaNic." Handout

MANILA -- Paulo Avelino has taken his passion for gaming a step higher he joins an esports company in the country.

The actor is listed as a partner in LuponWXC, which was founded in 2015 by local esports personality Nico "KuyaNic" Nazario.

He said he was a fan of Nazario even before they forged a partnership.

"I used to order a lot of streaming products to improve the broadcast quality of streamers in the local field," Avelino said in a statement.

"One day, our common friend asked me if I had any supplies lying around for a certain product that was out of stock everywhere. I asked who needed it, and he said it was KuyaNic. Knowing who he was, I offered to give him the product for free," he added.

Avelino will be focusing on the curated content of LuponWXC and the coverage of all current gaming events.

He and Nazario are also looking forward to the completion of their gaming facility in General Trias, Cavite, which has 11 broadcast studios.

"What I'm most looking forward to is expanding our talent pool with more games. The pandemic has hit everyone hard. I'm just glad we're able to keep all of our employees -- who love and see a career in the gaming industry,” Avelino said.

LuponWXC currently has 6 operational studios focused on original content, Mobile Legends, DotA 2, original show concepts with Kumu, event activations, and major broadcast productions.

The creators of LuponWXC regularly stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu.

