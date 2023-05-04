A scene from "The Reconciliation Dinner." Handout



MANILA -- The stage is set for the return of the hit play "The Reconciliation Dinner" this month.

Written by Floy Quintos and directed by Dexter Santos, "The Reconciliation Dinner" will run from May 13 to 28 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit Makati.

Billed as a dark comedy, "The Reconciliation Dinner" was first staged by Dulaang UP for a limited run from November 18 to 20 last year.

"The Reconciliation Dinner" tells the story of close family friends who are forced to confront their personal differences amid the looming political turmoil in the Philippines.

Part of the cast are Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Frances Makil-Ignacio, Randy Medel Villarama, Jojo Cayabyab, Nelsito Gomez, Mica Pineda, and Phi Palmos.

Tickets to "The Reconciliation Dinner" are priced from P1,500 to P2,000 each. More details are available on the play's Facebook page.