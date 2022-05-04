MANILA – Social media content creators Marlon "Junnie Boy" Velasquez Jr. and Vivien Iligan are expecting another child.

Iligan announced this in her latest vlog after repeatedly getting a positive result in her pregnancy tests.

"Thank you, Lord. Ang tagal na naming hinintay ito. Ang tagal naming hinintay na magkaroon ng kapatid si Mavi. Timing lang talaga 'yung mga nangyayari sa buhay natin. Ang saya ko," she said.

"Hirap na hirap kami ni Jun kapag iniiwan namin si Mavi mag-isa. Ngayon apat na kami. Grabe, ang bilis," she added.

The news also made Velasquez and their son elated, with Mavi even saying he cannot wait for his sibling to "wake up."



As of the time she documented the vlog, Iligan was already six weeks and six days pregnant.

Iligan and Velasquez tied the knot last March. It was in July 2020 when Velasquez asked for Iligan’s hand in marriage.

They have been together since 2017.