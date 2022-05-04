Singer Lala Vinzon among Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates

MANILA – Singer Isabela "Lala" Vinzon is joining this year's Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, which showed her official photo as a candidate.

"It's official! I'm Ma. Isabela David a.k.a. Lala Vinzon, your Binibini 18," she wrote in the caption.

Vinzon first rose to fame after joining the 2017 season of "The Voice Teens," where she finished as a runner-up to winner Jona Soquite.

The daughter of veteran action star Roi Vinzon was mentored by coach Bamboo Manalac.

In the recent years, Vinzon released a number of songs, including "Pansamantala." She was launched as part of Island Records in July 2020.

Vinzon and the other 39 candidates of Binibining Pilipinas will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.