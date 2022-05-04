Shopping shorts: 5.5 and summer sale events

Handout

MANILA -- Check out some of the sale events happening this week.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

5.5 BRANDS FESTIVAL BY SHOPEE

Shopee is holding the 5.5 Brands Festival all day on May 5, offering 50% off on brand bundles, 10% off vouchers, and sitewide shipping discount vouchers.

Tech lovers who open their app at exactly 12 a.m. can get big discounts on appliances and gadgets at the Big Midnight Sale.

Deals will also be available at the Big Morning Sale, Big Lunchtime Sale, Big Price Drop Sale, and Last 3 Hours Sale.

Meanwhile, the ShopeePay Milyonaryo promo will run from May 6 to 14, giving users a chance to win P1 million when they use the e-commerce platform's mobile wallet.

GRAB'S GIGIL SA SUMMER MEGASALE

Grab users can still take part in the app's Summer Megasale, which will run until May 8. Weekly deals and promos are also up for grabs until May 29.

GrabFood deals include freebies from select merchants every Monday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m.; 30% off from select merchants with minimum spend of P500 (discount capped at P250) with the code TAGINEAT; 25% off on orders with a minimum purchase of P500 (discount capped at P200) every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. with the code EATSSUMMER; and P150 off on orders with a minimum spend of P600 with the code GRABSUMMER.

On the other hand, GrabMart promos include 50% off on select merchants and items every Monday to Friday; free delivery, 500 GrabRewards points, and P100 off on the next order with a minimum spend of P700 on weekends with the code ADDTOCART; and free delivery with minimum spend of P900 with the code GRABSUMMER.

Summer offers under GrabExpress include P1 fee for first delivery (with the code P1SODEL), first 4 Hours delivery (P1SO4HOURS), and first MPV delivery (4WHEELSDEALS) for new users; P59 flat fare for GrabExpress 4 Hours with the code 4HRTIPID; P99 flat fare for GrabExpress Pabili with the code PWEDEPABILI; and 15% off on all GrabExpress services with the code GRABSUMMER.

HOME CREDIT'S GREAT 0% FESTIVAL

Home Credit Philippines is celebrating summer with the Great 0% Festival, which includes deals and promos on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, bicycle and motorcycle accessories, sports equipment, and more.

Customers can visit Home Credit's Marketplace or find partner stores to check out available items.

For up to 3 items in one loan contract, they may choose a flexible payment term of 6, 12, 15, or 18 months at 0% interest.

OPPO'S 5.5 SUPER BRAND DAY SALE

Oppo is offering up to 56% off on devices and gadgets during its 5.5 Super Brand Day Sale, which will run from May 5 to 9 on Shopee and Lazada.

Customers can also get P200 and P400 vouchers for every minimum purchase of P9,999 and P14,999, respectively; P50 and P55 free shipping vouchers for every P500 minimum spend on Shopee and Lazada, respectively; and a P100 off Lazada bonus voucher for a minimum spend of P1,000.

Early bird shoppers can take home free G25 Bluetooth earphones for all their mobile phone orders on May 5 from 12 to 2 a.m.

Other freebies throughout Oppo's 5.5 sale include a Dito sim card for every smartphone purchase, a 32GB SD card for buying the A16 3GB, wireless G25 earphones for A94 orders, and A8 long speakers with G25 Bluetooth earphones for purchases of the new Reno7 Series.