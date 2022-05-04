MANILA — A national group of film directors has released a video message urging fellow Filipinos to choose "light" and fight "darkness" as they cast their votes in the May 9 elections.

Featuring the voices of dozens of filmmakers, the statement from the Directors' Guild of the Philippines (DGPI) includes scenes from the participating directors' respective films, which reflect their message.

"Ang boto ko ay hindi makasarili. Ang boto ko ay para sa kinabukasan at sambayanan. Ang boto namin ay walang kulay, walang partido. Ang boto namin ay para sa atin, tayong mga Pilipino. Pilipinas ang aming pangulo. Inang bayan ang aming iboboto," they said.

National Artist for Cinema Kidlat Tahimik then asked viewers: "O, anong pipiliin niyo? Dilim o liwanag?"

"Labanan natin ang dilim," Khavn chanted.

The video ended with the words: "Piliin ang liwanag sa darating na eleksyon."

Below is the complete list of directors who participated in the message: