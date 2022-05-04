Miss World Philippines 2022 set on June 5

Photo from Miss World Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA -- The country will welcome the new Miss World Philippines on June 5, Sunday, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The announcement came during the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the Miss World Philippines organization and Megaworld on Wednesday.

Reigning queen Tracy Perez will be crowning the 2022 queen in a "grander" coronation night, according to the organization’s chief, Arnold Vegafria.

"A bigger and better, grander production, that's what I want. I want people to talk about it after the coronation night. I want it to be something like world-class. We're changing a lot of people behind us, production and creative people," Vegafria said about the finals night.

Included in the partnership between the Miss World Philippines organization and Megaworld are the hosting of different events leading to the coronation night.

All the pre-pageant activities will be done in the company’s various properties across the country.

The official residence of the candidates will be Kingsford Hotel, while the Personality Development Sessions will be taking place at Belmont Hotel Manila.

The headshot photoshoot is set to happen at Richmond Hotel Eastwood, while the Head-to-Head competition is at Twin Lakes Tagaytay.

The candidates will fly to Boracay for the Beach Beauty competition from May 15 to 18, and showcase their national costumes on May 21 at Venice Piazza McKinley in Taguig City.

Vegafria also announced that the heads and reigning queens of affiliated international pageants such as Miss World and Miss Supranational will be gracing the beauty contest.