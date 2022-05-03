Michelle Dee, the newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, wowed “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday with her beauty-queen strut.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Dee, the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, was a guest judge in the pageant segment “Showtime Sexy Babe.”

The beauty queen, who is also the Miss World Philippines 2019 titleholder, was initially asked to dance by host Vice Ganda, but instead walked to the beat and made the judges’ platform her runway.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Speaking with the hosts, Dee also opened up about her “sisterhood” with her so-called rival Celeste Cortesi, who was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2022 last Sunday.

The two were frontrunners leading up to the coronation night. Like Dee, Cortesi is also a national pageant titleholder: Miss Earth Philippines 2018.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite not clinching the coveted sash to represent the Philippines in Miss Universe, Dee said she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything else.