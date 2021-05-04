WATCH: 'League of Legends' animated series is coming to Netflix

Screengrab from Netflix Geeked's Facebook page

MANILA -- Netflix and Riot Games are set to bring the "League of Legends" franchise to television this year.

A new animated series titled "Arcane" is set for a Fall 2021 release on Netflix, as announced by the streaming service on Tuesday.

In a statement, Netflix said the show is set in the "utopian region of Piltover" and "the oppressed underground of Zaun," with the story following "the origins of two iconic League champions, and the power that will tear them apart."

Shauna Spenley, global president of entertainment at Riot Games, said "Arcane" serves as a "love letter to our players and fans."

Dominique Bazay, director of original animation for Netflix, for her part, said the series "promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats."

"Arcane" marks Riot Games' first series for television. The company developed and produced the show in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

Related video: