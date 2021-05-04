WATCH: Kylie Verzosa shows her sneaker collection

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa is thankful to her boyfriend, Jake Cuenca, for helping her build her sneaker collection.

The beauty queen-turned-actress showed some of her favorite sneakers in her latest vlog, saying most of them were gifts from the actor.

"Actually maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung sneakers or heels, and ako mas prefer ko talaga 'yung sneakers," she said.

"Alam niyo naman guys na kuripot ako sa sarili ko, so this really wouldn't be possible if not for Jake," she admitted. "Siya talaga 'yung bumibili sa akin ng mga sapatos ko dahil nga when I get something, mas gusto ko na ma-save ko 'yung money ko or magbibigay na lang ako ng mga gifts."

Citing her "simple" life in Baguio in high school, Verzosa said she used to wear only one to two pairs of sneakers for a year.

She said she feels good whenever she sees her growing collection, as it also includes pairs she bought as a "reward" for her hard work.

"Honestly I don't really consider shoes or clothes as investments. I consider real estate [as] investments -- having land, condo, or a house. These are just something na I reward myself with," she said.

"It's not to show off, but when I see the collection sometimes... I just feel so grateful," she stressed. "I'm at this point now where I really worked hard and [I have] a partner who's so generous also."

Verzosa's collection consisted mostly of Adidas Yeezy pairs such as the 350 V2 Static, 500 Soft Vision, and 700 Wave Runner, as well as Jordan 1 shoes in variants like Low UNC and Midnight Navy.

She also has sneakers from designer brands like Balenciaga and Saint Laurent.

