LOOK: 'Stormtroopers' share goods in community pantry in Cebu

A group of "stormtroopers" shared goods with fire survivors in Cebu in a community pantry organized on Tuesday in celebration of Star Wars Day.

The event was organized by an organization called 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison at District 4, Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion, Cebu.

Posting photos on its Facebook page, the group publicly thanked all the patrons and sponsors who have shown generosity "in these trying times."

"May the Fourth be with us all!" it said.

In another post, the group shared its "most popular donated product" -- bags of rice labeled "The Rice of Skywalker."

Following the success of its first community pantry, 501st Cebu Scarif Garrison put up a second station at Sitio Riverside in Barangay Nangka, also in Consolacion.

