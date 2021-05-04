LOOK: Pinoy couple in prenup shoot inspired by K-drama 'Kingdom'

MANILA -- Taking their love for K-drama a notch higher, a Filipino couple posed as characters from the hit period horror thriller "Kingdom" for their prenup shoot.

Felix Zamora and Vanessa Rosaroso took on the roles of crown prince Lee Chang and physician Seo-bi in the pre-wedding photo and video session conceptualized by Alma Saludsod of Exquisite Styling and Events.

The shoot was set in Medellin Bamboo Forest in Cebu, with the couple using custom-made outfits and real swords.

"They're both K-drama fans," Saludsod told ABS-CBN News in an online interview on Tuesday. "I introduced the concept to them first since it's not easy to point a concept if it's not suited for the couple, but I've noticed that this concept is really for them."

She added that they did not have any problems during the shoot as they all came prepared after a series of meetings for the concept.

JM Sanchez Photography and Kit Avanceña Films were in charge of the prenup photos and video, respectively, with Angel Face and Stephanie Ang tasked with the couple's hair and makeup.

Avanceña said he enjoyed the process as it was a chance for him to get out of his comfort zone and apply a different cinematic approach.

"From color grading to camera angles, talagang pinagplanuhan namin," he said in an online interview. "I even suggested kay Ms. Alma to put some prosthetics para sa mga close-up shots."

Related video: