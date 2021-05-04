After one and a half years, Catriona Gray finally off to see parents in Australia

MANILA – After countless of cancelled and rescheduled flights, Catriona Gray is finally off to see her parents who are both based in Australia.

On Instagram, Gray shared how excited she is to see them again for the first time in one-and-a-half years.

“When I won Ms. Universe back in 2018 I made a vow to myself to see my dad at least 4 times a year, but since the pandemic we've spent the majority of time apart. I know I'm not alone, as so many families face the same reality in the time of CoVid,” she wrote.

Gray said it has always been her fear of not having enough time with her older father.

“I don't want to one day, be full of regret for not having given time to one of the most important people in my life. I'm sooo emotional writing this, my gahd,” she said.

Hence, Gray could not be more thankful to her brand, advocacy families and her management for allowing her to go see her parents.

“I'm sending my whole heart to families who are in the same position as mine. Praying that you'll be together soon,” she said.

Gray’s father Ian Gray is reportedly a Scottish-born Australian that’s why she was born in Down Under. Her Filipino mother, Normita Magnayon, hails from Albay.

In 2011, at age 18, Gray moved to the Philippines to pursue a modeling career here.

