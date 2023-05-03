Solenn Heussaff's daughter Thylane can speak 4 languages

MANILA – The eldest daughter of Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico caught the attention of netizens as she exhibited her skills in speaking four different languages.

This, after Heussaff shared on Instagram a clip of three-year-old Thylane speaking Spanish, English, French and Filipino.

“Since we live in a multilingual household, it’s only natural for Tili to pick up a word or two of the languages we use,” Heussaff said.

“And at 3 years old, she speaks Spanish, French, English and Tagalog! It's amazing how she can switch languages depending on who she’s talking to. It’s so mesmerizing to listen to,” she added.

Aside from being multilingual, Heussaff also shared about her daughter’s love for sensory and do-it-yourself activities.

“We’ve been at it since she was just 19 months old. Even at an early age, our kids already have their own interests, so our job is to nurture their potential,” she said.

Heussaff’s and Bolzico’s updates about Thylane have been a staple on their social media pages, and have been a source of wholesome entertainment for their followers.

While most include playful anecdotes, the couple also share heartfelt moments with their daughter.

Aside from Thylane, Heussaff and Bolzico have another daughther, Maelys.