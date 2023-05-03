Top winner Santiago Gonzales (fifth from left) at the awarding ceremonies. Handout

The municipal government of Pilar recently revived the Siargao International Game Fishing Tournament.

The three-day sporting event, which was last held in 2019, included 31 participants from the Philippines, Japan, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Filipino angler Santiago Gonzales won the tournament with his gross catch of 102.7 kg and the biggest catch of a 41-kg blue marlin.

He also received the P100,000 grand prize under the Biggest Billfish Category while his boatman, Abeth Castillo, won P20,000.

Dave Sharpe of Canada dominated the Biggest Trevally Category with his 6.7-kg catch, while General Santos City fishing magnate Marfenio Tan won the Biggest Tanguigue Category with his 11.4-kg catch.

In a statement, Pilar mayor Maria Liza Resurreccion said the resumption of the Siargao International Game Fishing Tournament was made possible with the support of local governments.

Noting the smaller catch this year, she reminded authorities to ensure sustainability of marine resources in Siargao.



For his part, Gamefishing Tournament founder Francisco Matugas believes that Siargao is on its way to recovery as international events start to be held on the island.