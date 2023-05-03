Miss Universe queens Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere bond in Maldives

Pia Wurtzbach has once again reunited with her fellow Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere in Maldives.

As seen in her recent Instagram update, Wurtzbach and the French beauty queen bonded at the beach as they got together for a work trip.

“I swear we’re the island girls version of this twinning emoji,” Wurtzbach wrote before putting the two dancing female emojis in the caption of her post.

“There’s just never enough time nor snaps with my sister,” she added.

In another post, the two seemed to have the best time of their lives as they went out dancing.

Wurtzbach crowned Mittenaere in Manila in 2016.

The two were also together in Maldives last April.

Prior to that, Wurtzbach last saw Mittenaere in 2022 when they co-hosted the Miss Universe Philippines pageant with another Miss Universe sister, 2017 titleholder Demi-Leigh Tebow of South Africa.

This paved the way for a rare reunion photo of five Miss Universe winners, which also included the Philippines' Catriona Gray (2018) and Harnaaz Sandhu of India (2021).