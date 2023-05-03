MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi believes that "the best is yet to come" as she passes her Miss Universe Philippines crown in a few days.

The beauty queen took to Instagram to mark her "crowniversary," expressing gratitude to all those who have supported her in her pageant journey.

"To one year of carrying the crown with strength, dignity, and grace. Thankful for the people that have been with me and supported me unconditionally," she said.

"Most of all, thankful for my fans," she added. "Your love for me is never-ending and my heart is full of joy and gratitude."

Cortesi went on to ask her fans and followers on who they think should win the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown.

"The best is yet to come and I cannot wait to share my journey with all of you. Few days before I crown my successor, who's your bet for the crown?" she ended her post.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night will be held on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Competing for the coveted crown are a mix of newcomers and familiar names in the local pageant scene such as Michelle Dee and Pauline Amelinckx, who finished as runners-up to Cortesi last year.

