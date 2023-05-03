Catriona Gray is now a certified open water diver

Catriona Gray has added another feather to her cap as she is now a certified open water diver.

The former Miss Universe shared the good news in an Instagram post on Tuesday as she asked her fans and followers to recommend their favorite diving spots.

"Guess who's a certified open water diver," she said.

Gray earlier revealed that her fiancé, actor Sam Milby, has been "nagging me for years to get my diver's license."

She said she got her "first dive in the ocean" during the Labor Day long weekend.

Gray has been vocal about her love for the water, even declaring that she has been a "water baby" ever since she was little.

She was able to have the photo shoot of her dreams back in 2020, when she posed underwater for the local fashion magazine Mega.

Related video: