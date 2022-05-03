Why Benguet bet missed Miss Universe PH coronation

MANILA -- Benguet representative Shawntel Cruz took to social media to explain why she was unable to join the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said she contracted dengue at one point in her pageant journey.

"For the past few days I have been battling with fever, nausea, fatigue, rashes, and frequent nose bleeding; I had to push myself hard to make it until the preliminaries because I know that I'm not that type of person who easily gives up on things," she said.

"But then I had to pause and make my health a priority. Dengue is not something to be taken lightly. I acquired it during our travel activities," she added.

And while she missed what could have been "the greatest fight in my pageantry career," Cruz believes that there will be another opportunity for her in the future.

"In God's timing, He will make it happen," she said, as she thanked her family, friends, and supporters.

Due to Cruz's absence, only 31 candidates competed for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown, which was won by Celeste Cortesi of Pasay.