MANILA -- A new movement has been launched to show the benefits of gaming and draw support for video game enthusiasts in the Philippines.

Dubbed "Kakalaro Ko 'Yan," the social media initiative by the local telecommunications company Globe aims to highlight how gaming can help develop skills such as time management, financial independence, and multitasking.

People are encouraged to flex the good in gaming online, with renowned gamers like Cherizawa and Boss Maw taking the lead through their social media posts.

A short video titled "Good Son" has also been released, showing how a player was able to tap his gaming community to help in his family's needs.

"While there are many stereotypes and stigma around gaming, we believe that there is value to acquire in spending hours of training for a competition or simply getting lost in a new world while meeting new friends. In seemingly dire battlegrounds, strategic thinking and creativity can flourish," said Globe head of Get Entertained Tribe Rina Siongco.

Ralph Aligada, Globe's head of games and esports, for his part said: "We encourage everyone to see the good gaming brings beyond the screen. More than the entertainment it brings, gaming can actually help an individual to develop skills and capabilities that can help him be more successful in life, enabling him to help others, too."

"Kakalaro Ko 'Yan" is part of a larger campaign called "Game Well-Played," which features Globe's gaming-related efforts for 2022.

The telecommunications company said it has improved its offers to include more gaming apps and free vouchers under GoPlay.

Aside from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends Wild Rift, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra, gamers can also look forward to the addition of Genshin Impact and Pokemon Unite in the roster.

Meanwhile, Globe said it is supporting the Philippine Pro Gaming League and organizations like AcadArena and Blacklist International, and has teamed up with play-to-earn enablers like Sky Mavis, publishers of Axie Infinity.

It has also partnered with tech solutions companies Telekom Malaysia and Swarmio Media for Globe Gamer Grounds, an all-in-one gaming platform.