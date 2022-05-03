MANILA -- The national pageant season continues as Binibining Pilipinas releases the photos of its 40 official candidates for 2022.

Organizers updated the roster last week following the withdrawal of three candidates: Gwendoline Meliz Soriano, Ma. Francesca Taruc, and Iman Franchesca Cristal.

Replacing them are Patricia Ann Tan, Joanna Marie Rabe, and Ma. Isabela David.

Check out their photos below:

The 40 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in pageants such as Miss International.

Details about the coronation night, such as the date and venue, have yet to be finalized.