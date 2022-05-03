MANILA -- Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has nothing but love and gratitude for the Philippines after her week-long stay in the country.

The Indian beauty queen was invited to take part in the pre-pageant events and coronation night of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

In a video posted by Miss Universe on Instagram Stories, Sandhu declared that the Philippines is "the best," and that she is looking forward to visiting the country again.

"So guys, it's time to say goodbye as I'm heading back to New York. Philippines, you are the best and you will always be the best," she said.

"Thank you so much for sharing a lot of love, a lot of gratefulness, and I can't wait to come back again," she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from @missuniverse on Instagram Stories

Sandhu sat as one of the judges during the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night. The event was hosted by her Miss Universe predecessors Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Iris Mittenaere (2016), and Demi Tebow (2017).

She was also able to continue her advocacy on women's health and enjoy the sights of Vigan in Ilocos Sur, among others, during her stay in the Philippines.

Related video: