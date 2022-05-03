MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez is happy to be reunited with her Miss Universe "bestie" in Manila.

Nandita Banna of Singapore attended the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night, where Gomez passed on her title to Celeste Cortesi of Pasay.

While the two were unable to get together during the pageant, they were able to do some catching up at a mall in Taguig, as seen in their posts on Tuesday.

"I almost missed seeing my bestie but of course, I just won't allow that," Gomez said on Instagram.

"I'm overjoyed to see my Miss Universe roommate from Israel to the Philippines. Yes, sisterhood in pageantry lasts! See you again soon and have a safe flight!" she added.

Banna is similarly grateful for the opportunity to be with Gomez again, and hopes that the Filipina beauty queen will visit Singapore soon.

"Love you forever and you have to come to Singapore," she said.

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, which was held in Israel last December.

Banna, on the other hand, made it to the Top 16. The winner of the pageant, Harnaaz Sandhu of India, graced the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant as a judge.