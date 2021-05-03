'She is ready': Rabiya Mateo surprises with sexy black outfit

Miss Universe Philippines creative director Jonas Gaffud released new photos of Rabiya Mateo on Monday, six days before the Filipina beauty queen joins other candidates for the international pageant.

Fans were blown away after seeing Mateo in a sexy black outfit, with Gaffud declaring that she is "ready" to compete for the crown.

"Exciting week as this gorgeous lady will be representing the Philippines at the 69th Miss Universe pageant. Six days to go and she will be officially entering the hotel with contestants all over the world!" he said.

"Yes! It's Hollywood, Florida and we are celebrating the 69th Miss Universe beauty pageant. Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo is ready!" he added.

Last week, Mateo released photos of her channeling Priyanka Chopra's red carpet look at the 2018 Met Gala she celebrated 800,000 followers on Instagram.

The 69th Miss Universe will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17) in Manila.

The pageant will be aired live on A2Z channel for viewers in the Philippines.

