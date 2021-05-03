Miss Universe Singapore was born and raised in PH until she was 11

Screengrab from the Miss Universe Facebook page

Did you know that Singapore's candidate in the 69th Miss Universe was born in the Philippines and raised here as a child?

Belle Ong, a producer and DJ, made this revelation in her introduction video for the pageant.

"I actually came from the Philippines, I was born there and raised up until the time I was 11 years old," she said.

"In between that, I was also living in Hong Kong for a year or two," she added.

Now based in Singapore, Ong said she was able to "really appreciate different roots of me being Filipino-Chinese, but also being immigrated into [a] very modernized yet traditional-centric community."

She went on to talk about her new passion for DJing, which she discovered during the lockdown.

"For the first two months that we were here in Singapore, I really started playing around with music," she said. "Because I feel like music is a source of inspiration for many, especially at a time when there's so much uncertainty and you don't quite feel the way you used to be."

Ong is set to compete against the Philippines' Rabiya Mateo and other candidates in the Miss Universe pageant in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

