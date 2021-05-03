Jerika Ejercito expecting a baby girl, gives shoutout to niece Ellie

MANILA -- After giving birth to four sons, the eldest daughter of former president Joseph Estrada is finally having a baby girl.

Jerika Ejercito took to Instagram to share her latest life milestone, saying she is adding a "new member to the Princess Tribe."

She gave a special shoutout to her niece Ellie, daughter of her younger brother Jake and his ex-girlfriend, actress Andi Eigenmann.

"Ellie, you will always be our original princess. You have a very special and safe place in our hearts no matter what," she said.

"Thank you for being the sweetest ate to all your cousins, and now the best ate for our little princess," she added. "I am so grateful that she has you to look up to and will learn to be as caring and thoughtful as you are through your love for her."

"You continue to bring us so much joy and I cannot wait for our little Princess to get to know how wonderful her ate is."

Ejercito also shared a video from the gender reveal party she held with her husband and their families.

"Thank you so much for this beautiful answered prayer," she said.

Ejercito is Estrada's eldest daughter with former actress Laarni Enriquez.

