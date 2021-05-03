Georgina Wilson introduces newborn Charlotte

MANILA — Model and host Georgina Wilson recently gave birth to her third child with husband Arthur Bernard, she announced on Monday.
On Instagram, Wilson shared a compilation of polaroid photos chronicling the birth of her daughter, Charlotte Arabella.
In a separate post, she indicated that Charlotte was born on April 5, 2021.
Charlotte is Wilson’s only daughter with Bernand. They have two other children — Archie and Alfred.
Among the photos Wilson shared was a look at her three children bonding, with Charlotte being cradled by Alfred.
“A baby sister,” she wrote, with a white heart emoji.
