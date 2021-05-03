Fanny Serrano returns home, recuperating after stroke

MANILA -- Actress Sharon Cuneta on Sunday shared that her friend, stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano, has returned home and is now recovering after suffering a stroke in March.

Posting a photo of Serrano, Cuneta thanked all those who prayed for her dear friend.



"THANK YOU SO MUCH, EVERYONE FOR ALL YOUR PRAYERS!!! I am happy to tell you that TF is now home, recuperating and on his way to a happy 100 more years!" Cuneta wrote.

"God still performs miracles in the present day. Praise Him!"

It was also Cuneta who revealed in March that Serrano, whom she considers as family for three decades, is on life support after suffering a "massive" stroke.

This was not the first time Serrano had a stroke. In September 2016, he was also rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke. Serrano considered his recovery then a "miracle."

