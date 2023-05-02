LOOK: 'Araw' barong for PH team in SEA Games

"Araw" barong by Francis Libiran. Handout



MANILA -- Designer to the stars Francis Libiran was once again tapped to create the outfits of the Philippine team for the opening ceremonies of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this Friday.

"Araw," Libiran's take on the Filipino traditional garment barong, is made of jusi fabric with embroidery featuring the Philippine flag.

Hues of blue overlap a small bed of red, with the sun's rays stretching over the sash and collar.

Libiran designed the parade uniforms of the Philippine team in the previous two editions of the SEA Games.

His creations include the "Flag" barong in 2019, and the "Agila" barong in 2022.

Related video: