Big Bad Wolf set to return to Manila as on-site event

A customer at the 2019 Big Bad Wolf book sale. Handout/File

MANILA -- The popular Big Bad Wolf book sale is set to return to Manila as an on-site event after more than three years.

This year's edition, dubbed as the "Bad Does Good" book sale, will run from June 24 to July 3, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City. The event is open to the public for free.

Visitors can expect over 2 million books across different authors and genres at up to 95% off, organizers said in a statement released Tuesday.

Big Bad Wolf, dubbed as the biggest book sale in the world, held its previous editions in the Philippines online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since its launch in Malaysia in 2009, it has toured 15 countries including the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, among others.

