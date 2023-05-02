Alexa Ilacad thanks fans for success of 'Walang Aray'

MANILA — “Go where you feel most alive.”

These are the words of actress Alexa Ilacad when she shared about her stint in the musical "Walang Aray."

Ilacad and love team partner KD Estrada had their closing night last April 28, although the musical continues its run with the two other sets of leads for two more weekends.

"Julia, you have made me believe that I am capable of anything. Portraying you has sparked something in me that I cannot explain. You will continue to live in my heart forever," Ilacad said, referring to her character in the musical, zarzuela star Julia.

Ilacad recalled how she was hesitant to take on the role and venture into the theater scene.

"The first time #PETAWalangAray was offered to me, I said no. So many doubts in my head: It’s beyond my comfort zone. Can I crossover from doing TV & movies to being the lead in a 2-hour theater musical production? I can’t sing 14 songs live & I’m no belter! Tickets aren’t cheap. Will people troop to the PETA Theater to watch, especially coming from the pandemic? etc," the actress said.

"Thank God Direk Lauren (Dyogi) did not take no for an answer. He, Mama Joy & Kuya Nick of Star Magic convinced me that I can do it. When I took the plunge, dove into the grueling rehearsals, I almost quit. My body was breaking down but my heart & soul couldn’t give up. How can I quit knowing our supporters from here & abroad were so excited to see us? Many flew from outside Metro Manila & outside the country just to see me & KD perform. I never imagined people would do that for us!" she added.

Ilacad thanked her family and supporters for the success of the show.

"To all the libo-libong Julia stans, ALL SWEETHEARTS & Solids, most especially KIS & every member/group of ISA -- who showed us over & over again that they will move mountains to make all our projects successful, especially this, KD & I are beyond grateful! Thank you, Lord, for seeing us through & giving us supporters who love us so much -- ALL SWEETHEARTS from the very beginning till now, Alexanators, Kaydets, and all those who supported us in any way they can," Ilacad said.

"I believe that success is nothing without the people you get to love along the way so I would like to share this milestone with every PETA cast member & staff I had the privilege of working with. @petatheater, thank you for the trust, opportunity & all the learnings & trainings. I wish that people never stop supporting our theater productions. To all our friends, colleagues & family who supported us, you’ve made us the happiest. And to my Tenyong, Tenny, Tennesse, KD, you are the best partner I could ever ask for. My heart beams of proudness when I look at you," she added.

"Walang Aray" will run at the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Theater Center until May 14.

RELATED VIDEO: