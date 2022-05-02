MANILA -- For Michelle Dee, being in the final 2 of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant is "probably one of the most intense" moments in her life so far.

Dee, who represented Makati, finished second as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, with Celeste Cortesi of Pasay getting the opportunity to represent the country on the Miss Universe stage this year.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Dee acknowledged that both she and Cortesi "gave our all to win the crown," but were aware that "only one of us could win."

Congratulating her fellow beauty queen, she said: "No one can take her destiny away from her because she is queen, well-deserved, and a true friend for that matter as well."

"Glad to have shared this moment with you, just like we manifested," she added.

Dee and Cortesi were considered by many as the strongest contenders in Miss Universe Philippines 2022, given their international pageant experience. The former made it to the Top 12 of Miss World 2019, while the latter placed in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2018.

Meanwhile, Dee said she is "filled with nothing but gratitude" for all the support she has received, and promised to "come out stronger."

"Mahal ko kayo, and who knows, this might not be the last," she said.