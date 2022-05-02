MANILA -- Jeremy Jauncey is one proud boyfriend as he watched Pia Wurtzbach co-host the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena over the weekend.

The founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations took to social media to praise the former Miss Universe, posting a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

"Always proud supporting you," he said. "Raising your game again and again."

"She stole the show," Jauncey pointed out in an Instagram Stories post, commending Wurtzbach for a job well done.

Jauncey has been in Manila since mid-April, attending the World Travel and Tourism Council global summit in Manila as one of the speakers.

He and Wurtzbach also visited Albay in a trip organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), where they both serve as ambassadors.

Related video: