IN PHOTOS: 36 official candidates of Miss World Philippines 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2022 05:45 PM

MANILA -- After Miss Universe Philippines, it's time to take a look at this year's Miss World Philippines candidates. 

Organizers on Monday released photos of its 36 official candidates which were taken during the final screening.

"Who among these candidates will be our country's next representatives on the international stage?" read the post on the Miss World Philippines Facebook page.

Check them out below:

 

It was late last month when Miss World Philippines announced its list of 2022 candidates. 

The winners of this year's pageant will get the opportunity to compete in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, and Miss Supranational, among others.

Organizers have yet to announce a final date for the Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night.

